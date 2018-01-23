Man dead after shooting in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Beacon Square area in Holiday.

Deputies were called to the shooting at a home on Richboro Drive near Moog Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man who was shot died from his gunshot wounds, deputies have confirmed.

Another man is in custody.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute, but they are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

We are expecting to learn more about the incident around 2:15 p.m.