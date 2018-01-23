Maintenance worker finds man dead inside Lakeland apartment

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in Lakeland after a man was found dead inside an apartment.

Lakeland police were called to the Lakeland Manor Apartment on Gilmore Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday for a suspicious death.

Investigators say a maintenance worker was performing an inspection when he found a man dead inside Apartment 11.

Officers responding to the scene say 55-year-old Roderick Childs was found shot and killed inside the apartment. Detectives then responded to interview people living nearby.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (863) 834-8955.