Local teachers could win dream wedding on Odessa farm with your vote

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Old McMicky’s Farm in Odessa is showing teachers their appreciation by giving away a free dream wedding for one lucky couple.

Local teachers, Linzy Reinders of Plato Academy and Zachary Yindra of Osceola Middle school are finalists in the contest.

But to win, the couple must have the most votes.

In an attempt to round up some attention, Linzy sewed a wedding dress and tuxedo for her two foster dogs, Cesar and Stassi.

The two dogs then had a photo shoot at Kapok Park for their “wedding ceremony.”

These photos have received a lot of love and attention on Facebook.

If the lovebirds are able to win the contest, the money they have saved up for their big day will go towards a mandatory surgery their foster dog Stassi needs in order to find her forever home.

Linzy has always wanted to get married by the beautiful Florida waters where she loves to water ski.

Zack said when he met Linzy it was love at first sight and the happy pair is just excited to celebrate love and life together with family and friends.

But the couple is still down a few votes in the contest and with your help, their dreams may come true!

Anyone can vote daily until February 7 by clicking right here.

