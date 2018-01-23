Local restaurants offering sweet deals for National Pie Day on Jan. 23

By Published:
Apple pie, Wikimedia Commons file photo credit: Carissamia

TAMPA,  Fla. (WFLA) – Like pie? Today, you have good reason to sink your teeth into a slice of this sweet treat, January 23 is National Pie Day!

The American Pie Council is encouraging Americans across the country to “Pie It Forward” on Jan. 23.

“Our nation was founded in a strong sense of community, and National Pie Day is the perfect way to reach out and remind each other of that unity and our shared love for America’s favorite dessert,” said Linda Hoskins, Executive Director Of The American Pie Council.

The following restaurants are offering deals to celebrate National Pie Day

Here are some things you may not know about pies courtesy of Mobile Cuisine

  • Pumpkin pie was first introduced at the pilgrim’s second Thanksgiving in 1623.
  • Fruit pies were a common breakfast food in the 19th century.
  • 1 in 5 Americans have claimed to have eaten an entire pie by themselves.
  • Boston Crème Pie is actually a cake.
  • 9 percent of Americans prefer to eat their crust first.

 

