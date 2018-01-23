Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Pinellas Park early Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash the 4600 block of 70th Avenue North.

According to police, an adult male suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on 70th Avenue is blocked between 46th and 47th Street as the crash is investigated.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

