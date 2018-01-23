Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Pinellas Park

By Published: Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) –  A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Pinellas Park early Tuesday night.

Police responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash the 4600 block of 70th Avenue North.

According to police, an adult male suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.  He was transported to an area hospital.  His current condition is unknown.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on 70th Avenue is blocked between 46th and 47th Street as the crash is investigated.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s