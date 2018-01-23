Deputies: Shooting in Brooksville leaves at least 2 dead; suspect at large

By Published: Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search is underway for a gunman who opened fire on multiple people Brooksville Tuesday, killing at least two, officials said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Al Nienhuis is reporting increased police activity in the Hill n’ Dale subdivision, which is between the city of Brooksville and I-75, just north of SR-50.

“We have at least a couple victims. We don’t have a whole lot of other information other than that the shooter is still on the loose.”

The sheriff’s office said there were a few victims, but the exact number is unknown.

Sheriff Nienhuis said authorities believe they have the shooter contained, but residents are advised to remain inside their homes and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s