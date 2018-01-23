Deputies: Shooting in Brooksville leaves at least 2 dead; suspect at large

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search is underway for a gunman who opened fire on multiple people Brooksville Tuesday, killing at least two, officials said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Al Nienhuis is reporting increased police activity in the Hill n’ Dale subdivision, which is between the city of Brooksville and I-75, just north of SR-50.

“We have at least a couple victims. We don’t have a whole lot of other information other than that the shooter is still on the loose.”

The sheriff’s office said there were a few victims, but the exact number is unknown.

Sheriff Nienhuis said authorities believe they have the shooter contained, but residents are advised to remain inside their homes and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

