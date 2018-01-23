Police release composite sketch of person of interest in Eagle Ridge Mall flare incident

By Published:
Lake Wales Police Department

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Wales police have released a composite sketch of a man seen leaving the JCPenney store at Eagle Ridge Mall right before two marine flares were ignited there on Sunday, causing a fire.

The flares were ignited in a service corridor near a loading dock where deliveries come in. Fortunately, shoppers were out of harm’s way, but the fire caused damage to a drop ceiling and the mall was evacuated as a precaution.

Police said two “persons of interest” were seen in the area around the time the flares were lit. They have released surveillance images of both individuals, and video of one.

On Tuesday, a digital composite image of a man referred to as “person of interest 2” was completed.

The man in the image has blue or gray eyes, a reddish-brown beard.  He was wearing a paperboy hat around the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes this “person of interest” is asked to call Detective Whitney Dukes at (863) 678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800)-226-8477.

 

