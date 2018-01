Every year, hundreds of thousands of people head to their local beaches or waterways for Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. They’ve collected than 12 million pounds of trash since the first event back in 1986. Last year in the Tampa-St. Pete area, over 3 thousand people collected more than 84 thousand pounds of garbage from local waterways.

This year’s Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th. JP Brooker is here from ocean conservancy to tell us more.

https://oceanconservancy.org/