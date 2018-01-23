Cheesecake Factory’s famous brown bread to be sold in stores

WSVN Published:
Credit: Cheesecake Factory

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – While the Cheesecake Factory may be best known for their cheesecake, there is a pre-meal treat that always steals the show – their famous brown bread.

Fans of the Cheesecake Factory will no longer have to have to make dinner reservations just to get their hands on a loaf. The restaurant chain announced it will be selling its famous bread at your local grocery store.

There will be three varieties of the slightly sweet bread for you to enjoy at home: wheat dinner rolls, wheat mini baguettes and wheat sandwich loaf.

The rolls will now be available online and in stores.

