Celebrating National Pie Day

PUMPKIN PIE WITH WALNUT STREUSEL

A Young Chefs® Academy Recipe

Ingredients

Pie Crust:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour + more for dusting

¾ tsp. kosher salt

9 Tbsp. unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

4 Tbsp. ice water

Pumpkin Filling:

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

Walnut Streusel:

¼ cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter

Equipment

Oven

Food processors or pastry blenders

Knife

Rolling pie

Cutting board for rolling dough

Measuring cups and spoons

Plastic wrap

Pie plate/dish

Mixing bowls (at least one glass for melting butter)

Hand mixer or stand mixer

Spatulas

Can opener

Wire rack

Fork

1. Dust a cutting board with flour in preparation for rolling the dough.

2. Place 1 ¼ cups flour, salt and cubed butter into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse while adding 1 tablespoon water at a time through the vegetable shoot, until mixture forms pea-sized rounds. Transfer mixture to the floured cutting board. Using floured hands, fold the dough into itself until the flour is fully incorporated. Form dough into a ball. Flatten dough into 1-inch thick disc. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Freeze for at least 30 minutes (or refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 5 days).

3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

4. Use a rolling pin to roll out dough, starting from the center of the disc and working it out in all directions, until about ¼ inch thick. Transfer to a pie plate, trim edges and press to fit into the plate. Use the back of a fork to press the edges around in a decorative manner.

5. Combine pumpkin puree, condensed milk, vanilla extract, brown sugar and granulated sugar in a bowl and whip with a hand mixer until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add one egg at a time and beat until combined. Beat in flour, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg until combined. Pour mixture into the pie crust. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

6. In a small bowl, stir together oats, walnuts, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and melted butter until combined. Evenly distribute streusel on top of the partially baked pumpkin filling. Bake at 350 degrees for an additional 50-60 minutes, or until filling is set and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

7. Cool pie on a wire rack. Serve within 2 hours or refrigerate, covered.

Yield: Makes 1 pie = 8 servings