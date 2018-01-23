Bank of America eliminating free checking accounts

TAMPA, Fla. (WTEN) – Bank of America is making some changes to its free checking rules and customers are not happy.

The company is moving its e-banking customers to a standard checking account. This means people will have to keep more money in their accounts if they want to avoid paying a fee.

To avoid the $12 monthly charge, clients must either receive a direct deposit of at least $250 or maintain a minimum daily balance of $1,500.

A Change.org petition has now gathered more than 45,000 signatures as people are trying to convince the bank to keep the old accounts.

