A Runner’s Life: Correct running shoes are tools of the trade to get over finish line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In hockey you want the right stick or the right bat in baseball. In football, the right pads and helmet not only help get the job done, but also protect the athlete.

“Shoes are extremely important. You have to think it’s directly encouraging your form, your gait to go,” said Abby Sims with Fit 2 Run.

Your gait is how you move as a runner. Over at Fit 2 Run in Tampa, staff members make sure runners have the right shoes. They check pressure points and measure the foot.

“That’s one of the steps that we take because a lot of people are in the wrong size running shoe,” said Sims.

They also watch a person run on a treadmill and record their steps on video.

The goal is to find neutrality, which means less injuries when running.

“When you’re striking down, because this is more firm, it’s actually pushing you towards the opposite side and therefore is going to align the back part of the shoe through the Achilles and a little bit more straight,” Sims advised a runner.

That information is then used to pick out the right shoe with the right support.

“People who come in who have problems with their ankles, their knees, their back, their hips, this helps just align the body a little more straight,” said Sims.

“What about dealing with people who are maybe overweight, flat foot, pigeon toed? Do you help out with any of those kinds of issues?” we asked.

“Any of those things. It’s nice because running shoes come in all different shapes, sizes, formulas, everything,” said Sims.

The right shoes could help get you over the finish line in your best time.

Just as important as shoes are choosing the right socks that improve blood flow and whisk away sweat. The right socks will also prevent blisters and other injuries.