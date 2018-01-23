A rare treat next week: Blue supermoon, lunar eclipse

WCMH Published:
VENICE BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 14: The moon sets during its closest orbit to the Earth since 1948 on November 14, 2016 in Venice Beach, California. The so-called Supermoon appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter as it comes about 22,000 miles closer to the Earth than average, though to the casual observer, the increase appears slight. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The last day of January will bring a rare treat for skygazers: It’s a full moon, but the second one in one calendar month, so it becomes a blue moon. It also happens to be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth, and there will be a total lunar eclipse.

And, according to EarthSky.org, it’s the first blue moon total lunar eclipse in the Americas since March 1866.

Jan. 31’s supermoon, according to NASA, will also feature a total lunar eclipse in parts of the country — when the Earth, sun and moon, line up in such a way that the Earth blocks the sunlight that would otherwise reflect off the moon.

The next blue moon total lunar eclipse will happen Dec. 31, 2028.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s