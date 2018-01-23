A rare treat next week: Blue supermoon, lunar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The last day of January will bring a rare treat for skygazers: It’s a full moon, but the second one in one calendar month, so it becomes a blue moon. It also happens to be a supermoon, meaning the moon is closer to earth, and there will be a total lunar eclipse.

And, according to EarthSky.org, it’s the first blue moon total lunar eclipse in the Americas since March 1866.

Jan. 31’s supermoon, according to NASA, will also feature a total lunar eclipse in parts of the country — when the Earth, sun and moon, line up in such a way that the Earth blocks the sunlight that would otherwise reflect off the moon.

The next blue moon total lunar eclipse will happen Dec. 31, 2028.