BENTON, Kentucky (WFLA) — One person was killed and several others were injured during a shooting at a school in Kentucky.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton.

Kentucky’s governor said one person was killed and many others were injured.

A suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.

