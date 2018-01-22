Woman seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Dover, piece of car left behind

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman is suffering from serious injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on a busy road in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say someone who was believed to be driving a maroon 2007 to 2009 Toyota Camry hit a woman and left her on the side of South Forbes Road in Dover Monday around 6:15 a.m.

The driver struck the woman from behind while she was riding her bike in the area between Downing Street and Sydney Road, according to deputies.

A piece of the front bumper was left behind at the scene. Deputies say it’s a crucial piece of evidence.

“It’s your duty to make sure that the injuries that you cause, at least you try and get the proper authorities out there and medical attention that’s required,” said Danny Alvarez, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies are now urging the driver to come forward.

“You hurt somebody, you injured somebody, it’s time to take responsibility and if you come in you’re doing the right thing,” Alvarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.