What’s open and closed in the Tampa Bay area during the government shutdown

(WFLA) — The U.S. Government is in its third day of the shutdown, but the first business day since the government failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill. The next vote is today (Monday) at Noon.

Here’s what’s open/closed during the shutdown:

MacDill AFB: Active duty military are working, however if the government shutdown stretches into February, they won’t be paid. Most civilian employees at MacDill are furloughed. Following a government shutdown, furloughed employees cannot use government-issued technology. Checking work laptops, phones and email is prohibited. The commissary, along with most base commissaries, was scheduled to be closed after January 19th (allowing for proper disposal of items). The commissary social media/websites will not be updated during the shutdown. The Department of Defense has more information for military families at this link.

Airports are open, and TSA agents will be conducting routine screenings.

National mail service will continue.

National security/law enforcement is operational.

Veterans will receive healthcare benefits, and the majority of V.A. hospital employees will continue to work.

Social security, unemployment pay, temporary assistance for needy families, food stamps and Medicaid benefits will continue to be paid.

The federal courthouse located in Tampa is open on Monday. The federal Judiciary will remain open and can continue operations for about three weeks. Most proceedings and deadlines will occur as scheduled but in cases where an attorney from an executive branch agency is not working, dates may be rescheduled.

De Soto National Park is open, however the visitor center and parking areas are closed. Monuments and memorials will remain accessible to anyone who wants to walk around, however National Park Service staff meant to serve visitors will not be there.

