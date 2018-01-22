What’s Going Around- The flu bugs impacting Tampa Bay area schools: Jan. 22-26

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flu season is here in full force. So far this year the flu has taken several lives, including a former member of the News Channel 8 family.

Pediatricians in the Tampa Bay area are seeing more than just the flu with school kids.

Every pediatrician 8 On Your Side has talked in the last week says the flu isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even school districts are sending out letters to parents reminding them it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

Some doctors tell us we may not have even hit peak flu season yet.

“Personally I think we still haven’t met that peak yet. So, we’re still rising. We’re still seeing a lot of cases. I feel it’s going to be a busy season this year,” says Dr. Jack Tseng.

Hillsborough County leaders tell us that flu activity is not higher than usual, but they want to remind parents to keep kids home even if they have flu-like symptoms.

Pediatricians in Hillsborough tell us that they are also seeing a lot of strep throat and RSV as well.

It’s the same story in Pasco and Polk counties. Dr. Rachel Ray in Lakeland tells us that with RSV, an upper respiratory virus, the younger children will often times have a wheezing cough along with it, so it’s important to take them in early before it turns into something worse.

According to the CDC’s flu map, it is still considered widespread in every state in the country.

