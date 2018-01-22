Wanted man escapes behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota

By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man who escaped from a behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Brian Stusalitus was arrested earlier this month for trespassing school grounds and disturbing the peace.

A few days after being booked into the county jail, Stusalitus was Baker Acted and taken to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare in Sarasota.

Deputies found out Sunday night that Stusalitus jumped over a wall and escaped the facility.

Sarasota police are currently leading the investigation and have issued a warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for escape because he is technically still in custody, the sheriff’s office says.

The last address deputies have for Stusalitus is the Salvation Army in downtown Sarasota.

Stusalitus has a prior arrest in Sarasota County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from prison in 2009 after convictions in Orange County for battery, carjacking, robbery, burglary with assault and grand theft.

Stusalitus is described as 6-foot tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s