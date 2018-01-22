Wanted man escapes behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man who escaped from a behavioral healthcare facility in Sarasota.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Brian Stusalitus was arrested earlier this month for trespassing school grounds and disturbing the peace.

A few days after being booked into the county jail, Stusalitus was Baker Acted and taken to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare in Sarasota.

Deputies found out Sunday night that Stusalitus jumped over a wall and escaped the facility.

Sarasota police are currently leading the investigation and have issued a warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for escape because he is technically still in custody, the sheriff’s office says.

The last address deputies have for Stusalitus is the Salvation Army in downtown Sarasota.

Stusalitus has a prior arrest in Sarasota County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from prison in 2009 after convictions in Orange County for battery, carjacking, robbery, burglary with assault and grand theft.

Stusalitus is described as 6-foot tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.