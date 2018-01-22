ToNu Salad

TuNo Salad

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: NA

Total Time: 20 Minutes

No tuna in this TuNo salad! You will also not find any eggs or dairy. The main ingredient is chickpeas, red onion, celery, pickles and don’t forget the seaweed flakes. This is a completely vegan dish full of flavor.

Course: Lunch, Salad

Cuisine: Vegan, Vegetarian

Servings: 5 servings

Calories: 291 calories per serving

Credits: Rouxbe (the world’s leading online cooking school)

Ingredients:

3 cups chickpeas also called garbanzo beans

3 tbsp red onion finely diced

0.5 cup celery finely diced

0.5 cup red bell pepper finely diced

0.25 cup pickles finely diced

2 tbsp dulse seaweed flakes

0.5 tsp black pepper freshly ground

0.5 cup cashew sour cream home made

Instructions:

Using a potato masher or fork, mash the chickpeas to break them up. It is not needed to break them all up!

Finely dice the red onion, celery and pickles.

Add all ingredients into a large bowl.

Add the Nori (or Dulse) seaweed flakes and pepper and mix everything together. When everything is mixed, add the Cashew Sour Cream and mix to combine.

If you cannot find the flakes, you could grind up one or two sheets of nori in a coffee grinder. This is an important ingredient for this dish because the mineral-rich nori adds a nice “from the sea” flavor to the mixture.

To serve you can place the TuNo salad into a lettuce leave, in a tortilla wrap or on a piece of toast. It is even great to fill some celery sticks and eat it as a snack – lots of options.

Cashew Sour Cream (1.5 cups)

Ingredients:

1 cup cashews raw

1 tbsp lemons use fresh lemon juice

0.5 cup water add more if needed

1.5 tbsp apple cider vinegar

0.25 tsp sea salt

Instructions:

Place the cashews into a bowl and add water. Let soak for 2 hours or overnight

Drain and rinse the cashews

Add the cashews into a high speed blender and add all the other ingredients

Start with about half the amount of water and only add more until you reach the desired consistency

jvvhealth.com/