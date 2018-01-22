ToNu Salad

Daytime Web Staff Published:

TuNo Salad

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Cook Time: NA

Total Time: 20 Minutes

No tuna in this TuNo salad! You will also not find any eggs or dairy. The main ingredient is chickpeas, red onion, celery, pickles and don’t forget the seaweed flakes. This is a completely vegan dish full of flavor.

Course: Lunch, Salad

Cuisine: Vegan, Vegetarian

Servings: 5 servings

Calories: 291 calories per serving

Credits: Rouxbe (the world’s leading online cooking school)

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups chickpeas also called garbanzo beans
  • 3 tbsp red onion finely diced
  • 0.5 cup celery finely diced
  • 0.5 cup red bell pepper finely diced
  • 0.25 cup pickles finely diced
  • 2 tbsp dulse seaweed flakes
  • 0.5 tsp black pepper freshly ground
  • 0.5 cup cashew sour cream home made

Instructions:

  • Using a potato masher or fork, mash the chickpeas to break them up. It is not needed to break them all up!
  • Finely dice the red onion, celery and pickles.
  • Add all ingredients into a large bowl.
  • Add the Nori (or Dulse) seaweed flakes and pepper and mix everything together. When everything is mixed, add the Cashew Sour Cream and mix to combine.
  • If you cannot find the flakes, you could grind up one or two sheets of nori in a coffee grinder. This is an important ingredient for this dish because the mineral-rich nori adds a nice “from the sea” flavor to the mixture.
  • To serve you can place the TuNo salad into a lettuce leave, in a tortilla wrap or on a piece of toast. It is even great to fill some celery sticks and eat it as a snack – lots of options.

 

Cashew Sour Cream (1.5 cups)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cashews raw
  • 1 tbsp lemons use fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5 cup water add more if needed
  • 1.5 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 0.25 tsp sea salt

Instructions:

  • Place the cashews into a bowl and add water. Let soak for 2 hours or overnight
  • Drain and rinse the cashews
  • Add the cashews into a high speed blender and add all the other ingredients
  • Start with about half the amount of water and only add more until you reach the desired consistency

 

jvvhealth.com/ 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s