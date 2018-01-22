Tampa, Sarasota named among top U.S. moving destinations

TAMPA/SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — According to a new study, lots of folks are looking for fun in the sun, making the move to Tampa Bay.

The Tampa and Sarasota areas were picked as some of the top destinations to relocate to in 2017.

Coming in at No. 5 on the list the Tampa Bay area held its position from 2016. It fell in line just behind Atlanta at No. 1, Phoenix at No. 2, Dallas at No. 3 and Houston at No. 4.

Atlanta has held the top spot for eight years straight.

Penske’s lineup is crafted by analyzing one-way truck rental reservations made for customers heading to the Bay area.

Here’s how Tampa and Sarasota stacked up against the other top 10 cities to move to:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Phoenix
  3. Dallas/Fort Worth
  4. Houston
  5. Tampa/Sarasota
  6. Orlando
  7. Las Vegas
  8. Denver
  9. Charlotte
  10. Portland

Historically, four Southeast markets continue to be placed on this list, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando and of course the Tampa Bay area.

The company said Florida and Texas are the only states to have multiple markets appear every year.

