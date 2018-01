MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WFLA/WSFA) – About 100 people attended a candlelight vigil on Sunday for a Taco Bell that was destroyed by fire in Montgomery.

The restaurant was destroyed by fire on Jan. 17.

The owners released a statement, thanking the community for their support.

The owners also said they’re planning and comeback and will rebuild.

Officials said it appears the fire started in a small room holding “electrical distribution equipment.”