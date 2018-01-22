Polk sheriff seeks help finding driver who hit man, left him to die

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the driver who hit and killed a man and then left him to die.

Investigators say 45-year-old Eduardo Sanchez of Bartow was hit and killed around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in front of International Market World, 1052 US Hwy 92 West in Auburndale.

Investigators say it appears Sanchez was struck by a vehicle in the westbound turn lane that turns into the flea market. The vehicle would have been traveling westbound.

“We’re hoping someone saw something in the area at the time this man was killed. No matter how insignificant you think something is, if you saw or heard something suspicious, please, please give us a call. Whomever killed this man needs to be identified and arrested,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

If anyone has information about this incident they are urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!!

