Bicyclist killed in Pinellas Park accident, portion of US Hwy 19 N closed

Published: Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was killed while riding a bicyclist in Pinellas Park Monday night.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on US Highway 19 N.

The man driving the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

All of northbound US Hwy 19 N in the 8000 block is closed.

All southbound lanes of the road remain open.

Drivers should avoid the area for the next few hours as investigators continue investigate the crash.

