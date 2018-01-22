Officials prepare for busy weekend as Gasparilla, NHL All-Star Game come to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With all the fanfare and celebration surrounding Gasparilla and the NHL All-Star Game comes something much more important: safety.

City of Tampa leaders got together Monday to drive home their main point: they’re ready to deal with a busy weekend.

“We will rise to the occasion and do what we do as well as anyone in the country, which is host major, major events,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Around 500,000 people will be in the city this weekend.

Roughly 2,000 members of local, state and federal law enforcement will provide security for the big events.

“The safety of the folks that are here, and the safety of our citizens and our guests, is of utmost importance,” Buckhorn said.

Chief Brian Dugan tells News Channel 8 the city is ready.

“We’re prepared to move in and we have a plan in place if something were to happen,” he said.

The chief said officers recently held an exercise at the Convention Center that focused on handling a large-scale attack.

They’ve also put out mobile cameras and lookout towers to keep an eye on things along the parade route.

“My husband has been kind of nervous about us going to the mall, things like that, because large groups of people and what could happen,” said Tampa resident Shannon Camp.

Camp is aware of the dangers when lots of people get together for a big event, but she’s confident the city is prepared for anything.

“I saw how they responded to [Hurricane] Irma. Our mayor was in the forefront for the country and kind of showing what Tampa has to offer. We come together as a community to take care of everybody,” Camp said.