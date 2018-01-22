Nassar victim says Michigan State still billing her

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A 15-year-old girl says Michigan State University is still billing her for medical appointments during which she says a sports doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emma Ann Miller made the allegation in her statement to a Michigan judge Monday. She says she’s possibly Larry Nassar’s last victim, because he was let go by the university a week after her last “treatment” in August 2016.

A Michigan State spokesman says Miller’s comments are being looked into, and patients of Nassar’s “will not be billed.” Officials at the school are under fire for not doing enough to stop Nassar years ago.

Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

More than 100 women and girls have given statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Michigan or have had statements read on their behalf.