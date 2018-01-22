Mr. Swindles Traveling Peculiarium

The only words capable of justifying the excitement to be experienced at The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium is “Absolutely Outrageous”. Mr. B.S. Swindler AKA Mr. Swindle hosts his captivating 90-minute extravaganza under his hypnotical Big-Top delighting his audience with an unparalleled exhibition of classic vintage amusement, live acrobats and comedy. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the dawn of entertainment as the past comes to the future and bewitches the spectators that dare to observe. Certainly be sure to attend one hour prior to show time to relish in the perplexing potions, bitter brews, and mischievous medicines served in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden. Come one, come all and join us for the exceptional atmospheric celebration impressive for all ages.

https://mrswindles.com/