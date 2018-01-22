Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA/NBC) – A star of the big and small screen finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Monday.

Minnie Mouse finally joins boyfriend Mickey, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Tinkerbell and Snow White as Disney characters found on the Walk of Fame, 90 years after appearing in her first movie.

Pop star Katy Perry introduced the mouse she calls a “dear friend.”

“The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic,” said Perry.

“And I can’t think of anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse.”

