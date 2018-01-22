Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

WFLA/NBC Published:

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA/NBC) – A star of the big and small screen finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Monday.

Minnie Mouse finally joins boyfriend Mickey, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Tinkerbell and Snow White as Disney characters found on the Walk of Fame, 90 years after appearing in her first movie.

Pop star Katy Perry introduced the mouse she calls a “dear friend.”

“The definition of icon may fluctuate through the ages, but there are some undeniably special characters who are iconic,” said Perry.

“And I can’t think of  anyone who embodies that more than my dear friend Minerva Mouse.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s