Pasco middle school on controlled campus due to threatening phone call

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County middle school has been placed on controlled campus after a threatening phone call was received.

There is limited access to Crews Lake Middle School in Spring Hill, which was placed on controlled campus following the threatening phone call.

Classes are continuing during the controlled campus.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has an active investigation underway to identify the caller.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews Lake Middle School is located at 15144 Shady Hills Rd.

If you or your student have any information related to this incident, please call 727-847-8102, or submit a tip online at www.pascosheriff.com.

