Man takes to social media to reunite lost necklace filled with ashes with owner

(WFLA) – 8 is On Your Side hoping to help one of our viewers return a lost locket, possibly full of ashes, to its rightful owner.

Alex Stanley was at 727 Tattoos on Ulmerton Road updating his body art around Christmas. Shortly after a tattoo session, he says he found what he thinks is a vile of ashes.

“I walked outside to have a smoke and seen this little guy right here sitting in the parking lot,” said Stanley.

He said he knew right away what it was.

“I realized that, you know, from experience that this is somebody’s urn full of ashes. I have the same kind of thing for my mother,” he explained.

Basically, it’s a small urn. It’s a silver, ornamental piece of jewelry with angel wings on one tip and leaves on the other. There’s also a loop at one end he assumes was once attached to a necklace.

For the last few weeks, Stanley has been searching for its owner through social media.

“So far we’ve had probably 6,000 shares on this,” he said, referring to his social media posts.

But even with thousands of people sharing, he’s had no luck getting the charm back into the hands of its owner.

Stanley says if it were his, he’d want it back.

“It’s very important, even if it were my dog or my cat, it’s, uh, it’s a memory there that you just don’t want to throw away.”

That’s something Stanley won’t consider doing. However, he does have a backup plan.

“If we don’t find the rightful owner then we’re gonna just take it with us on trips, take pictures with us where ever we go, until we find out who it belongs to,” he said.

In the meantime, Stanley says if it’s yours, touch base with him.

“Just reach out, tell us a little bit about it, you know, come claim it,” he said.

If you think the lost locket is yours, you can connect with Stanley through his Facebook page.