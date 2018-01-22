Law enforcement hopes new website helps solve Florida cold cases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Senator Aaron Bean and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has unveiled a new unsolved cases website featuring 400 unsolved murders.

Local law enforcement all across the state can submit cases to be featured on the site. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office is one of the many agencies participating.

“Every day was like the hardest day of our lives because we just thought maybe she was going to show up, maybe she had gone off some place and was going to return, but that never happened,” said Sharon Scott.

Scott’s sister, Brenda Williams, vanished in the late 70’s. Every day since then, there’s been turmoil.

“One month turned into one year, one year turned into two years and here it is now, we’re in 2018,” said Scott.

Late last year, the family learned their loved one was murdered after DNA matched a jawbone that was discovered years earlier.

“Right now we only call her our confirmation. We have confirmation that she is deceased but we don’t have closure because the person that took my sister’s life is still out there,” said Scott.

Brenda Williams has been on websites before as an unsolved homicide. The family is hopeful this new site leads to answers.

“I’m thankful that it’s up now. I wish it had been up in 1986. We would not be to this point because I think we would of had our closure along with our confirmation,” said Scott.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hoping they too can help shine a light in dark situations.

“When these cases don’t get solved because there is not any new leads or fresh leads, imagine what that is like for the families. So we have another tool in our bag that tries to help generate more leads, is vitally important to us,” said Danny Alvarez with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Brenda Williams’ family will not stop searching for answers until there is justice.

“I want that person to know that there won’t be any rest. We are praying and we are praying that they have some kind of guilt, that they would turn themselves in or say ‘I was the cause of it,’ or ‘I know something,'” said Scott.

To view unsolved cases, click here.