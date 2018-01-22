Infant drowns in Brevard County after mother falls asleep in bathtub, deputies say

WESH Published: Updated:

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A 10-month-old boy is dead and his mother is charged with manslaughter after she fell asleep while intoxicated and in the bathtub with him, authorities said.

Rosa Regina Feeney, 35, was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

Deputies said they arrived on Dec. 6 to Deangelo’s by the Sea Hotel in Melbourne Beach to find Feeney performing CPR on her son.

Investigators said they believe Feeney had been drinking before she entered the bathtub, as the child played nearby.

While taking a bath, Feeney placed the child in the bathtub with her, deputies said. Investigators said they believe Feeney fell asleep while in the bathtub and the child slipped under the water.

When she woke up, Feeney found the child unresponsive and ran to a neighboring room for help, deputies said.

Deputies said Feeney appeared to be inebriated during her contact that night with law enforcement and medical professionals.

