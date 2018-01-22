Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in need of more deputies

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is in great need of more deputies. Recruiting efforts are year round and never stop, but even with that, there’s a shortage.

“Not everybody can do it. Not everybody wants to do it. It’s a pretty demanding career field,” said recruiting manager Richard Lozada.

It’s a demanding field with demanding expectations.

“We have certain things that may be disqualifiers up front. Druge use in the last three years or after the age of 30, visible tattoos on your hands, neck or face, we look at credit, we look at references, so it’s a whole host of things that we look at,” said Lozada .

The department starts new recruit classes five to six times a year but still, more deputies are needed.

“We are searching for as many as we can,” said Lozada.

While the department is always searching, cadets say the program is hard, but worth it.

“Seeing families reunited, seeing somebody protected from somebody who wishes to do them harm, those things are more rewarding than the risks we are facing,” said Cadet Mike Seggel.

“Challenges are there. It’s a lot of hard work and we are out there helping other people as well. It is all worth it, take pride in what you do knowing that you’re making other lives better,” said Zoey Paarlberg.

The sheriff’s office is just hoping they can find more recruits who are willing to protect and serve.

“We have a lot of committed professionals out there working as deputies, but obviously if you have less deputies, they won’t be able to respond to some of those calls.”

If you’re interested in joining the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, click here.

