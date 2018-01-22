EXCLUSIVE: Mother of boy attacked by Padi the dog in 2015 speaks out

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a young boy attacked by Padi the dog in 2015 is now speaking out exclusively to News Channel 8.

She spoke about her son’s case and gave her response to the news of Padi’s latest attack.

“I think Padi should not be around people,” said Robyn Riddle.

Riddle has reason to be concerned. In 2015, Padi the dog attacked her then 4-year-old son Cooper, biting off part of his ear.

Padi was supposed to be euthanized, but was later spared. Reports claimed Cooper provoked the dog.

At the time the dog’s owner, Dr. Paul Gartenberg, said: “This dog was purely acting defensively. I can’t think of a dog that wouldn’t have reacted the way Padi did.”

“No, Padi was not provoked,” said Riddle.

She says on that fateful day in 2015, Cooper accompanied his baby sitter to Dr. Gartenberg’s office. The babysitter was friends with Gartenberg’s daughter, and she brought Cooper there to play with some kittens.

While there, Cooper started playing fetch with Padi.

“My son went to go bend over to get one of the toys and Padi lunged at him, biting off a third of his ear,” said Riddle.

Cooper required numerous surgeries and therapy.

“There were several, several nights that he was sleeping in our bed and waking up screaming and kicking,” Riddle recalled.

During the media fiasco, the family was attacked on Facebook. Riddle was horrified at some of the comments she read.

“Lock our son up in a cage…euthanize our son…people compared him to Jeffrey Dahmer,” said Riddle. “They found my home. They found out where I worked. They called social services on us regarding that we were unfit parents, so we were being investigated for abuse, child endangerment and neglect.”

“It was frustrating because of the false reports and the false comments that were made,” Riddle added.

Someone even fired a shot at Riddle’s husband’s vehicle. Also, some activists found out the name of Cooper’s school. The family had to set up a surveillance system.

“It was extremely trying for us. It was trying for my family and I, regarding this whole situation…It was beyond frightening, but my goal as a mother was to protect my son and to keep him sheltered from the false reports that were out there,” said Riddle.

“I understand that people have a passion but I think that people need to know all the facts before doing or taking action,” said Riddle.

Last week, News Channel 8 reported that Padi is now involved in another lawsuit. The suit stated in 2017, Padi attacked a teenage girl who worked at the vet clinic. The teen alleged that Padi was not properly supervised.

The lawsuit was dismissed Monday afternoon.

Riddle is disappointed in Padi’s owner.

“I was very angry because I was like, you know what? This is one thing that we wanted to prevent,” said Riddle. “Unfortunately [Dr. Gartenberg] didn’t follow the rules, he didn’t follow the guidelines that were set there for him and again he had set his dog up for failure.”

“I don’t think the dog should be around other individuals and or children. I think that he needs to set his dog up for success and leave the dog at home,” she said.

Riddle surprisingly still doesn’t want Padi to be euthanized.

“We don’t believe in euthanization of dogs, we believe in successful, we want a successful outcome,” said Riddle.

Cooper turns seven next month and is currently in first grade. She said his ear still needs extensive repairs but he is otherwise a happy and healthy boy.

“If people ask about his ear he’ll look at them and say, ‘a bad dog bit me,’” said Riddle.

She says when Cooper is ready, they will have his ear fully restored.

“He’s a very strong, very strong, amazing child so I’m very proud to be his mother,” she said.

Cooper has even expressed interest in owning a pet.

“He wants a dog! And we’re like, ‘I think I don’t want one,’” said Riddle.

Late Monday afternoon, the latest case against Padi and Dr. Gartenberg was dismissed. So the teenage girl will not be suing for monetary damages.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: