Deputies: Missing Tampa man has mental capacity of middle school student

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing man with medical issues.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Emanuel Leppert left his home on North 53rd Street in Tampa without permission around 4 p.m. Friday. He has not returned.

Deputies tell us Leppert suffers from medical issues and has the mental capacity of a middle school student.

Before he left his home, Leppert talked about going to Citrus Park Mall.

Anyone with information about where Leppert is should call 247-8200.