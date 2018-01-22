Deputies: Manatee boy, 11, arrested after bringing gun to his elementary school

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old boy was arrested Monday morning after deputies said he brought a handgun to his elementary school.

The boy, who was not identified, is a student at the school.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said that school officials learned that the student at Myakka Elementary School may have been in the possession of a handgun.

School officials checked the boy’s backpack and found an unloaded handgun. They then called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the school at 8:45 a.m. and arrested the boy.

Detectives are trying to figure out how the boy got the gun and why he brought it to school.

No other details have been released.

Myakka Elementary School is located at 37205 Manatee Ave

