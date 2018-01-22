Deputies: Hudson man threw chihuahua at corporal during arrest

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says a suspect threw a dog at a corporal on Friday while resisting arrest.

Deputies were called to a home on Song Lane in Hudson to help another agency. Fire rescue crews requested help from deputies after several encounters with the suspect, 52-year-old Charles Litten, throughout the night.

Responding deputies say they found Litten inside his home and noticed multiple syringes and spoons in his room. An arrest report states Litten also appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When a corporal tried to take Litten into custody, deputies say the suspect threw a small chihuahua at him. The dog bit the corporal on the hand but did not injure him.

Litten is also accused of punching the corporal.

Deputies were eventually able to take Litten into custody and transported him to a nearby medical center for clearance.

The sheriff’s office says Litten will be charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.