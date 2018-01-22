Clearwater police arrest suspect who carjacked taxi driver at knifepoint

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police arrested a carjacking suspect less than 90 minutes after the crime on Monday.

According to police, they received a call from a driver for United Cab, saying that he had been robbed of cash and his vehicle at knifepoint near Crest Lake Park at 7:40 a.m.

The suspect fled with the taxi, but abandoned the vehicle at Highland Avenue and DeLeon Street.

Multiple officers, including a K9, flooded the area, searching for the suspect.

An officer traveling on Highland Avenue noticed a man matching the suspect’s description just a few blocks north of where the vehicle was abandoned.

Samuel Brown, 38, was taken into custody just after 9 a.m.

The taxi driver was not injured.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: