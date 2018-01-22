Clearwater after hours lounge a source for multiple complaints

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Fights, beatings, gunshots and screaming.

That’s what neighbors of Clearwater’s Epic Lounge say they deal with almost every night.

They say it’s getting worse.

Since it opened last April, Clearwater police report it’s been a major trouble spot in the city.

“What’s been going on in this parking lot has been crazy,” said neighbor Meddy Said.

Neighbors of the Epic Lounge in the Waterford town homes are tired of the ongoing noise they must endure.

“You’ll hear them coming into the parking lot. Tires screeching, yelling, at 3, 4 a.m. Wakes us up,” said Vicki Said.

But the noise is only part of the problem.

“God forbid, you don’t want a bullet coming through your house. ‘Cause I’ve witnessed gunshots multiple times,” said Vicki.

Clearwater police confirm calls to this location are reaching epic proportions.

They responded to 42 incidents in 2017, including 16 arrests, 15 drug-related calls and a shooting.

“It’s become a who’s who of drug-related offences, drug dealers and gang members and gang affiliations at the property,” said Deputy Police Chief Eric Gandy.

Chris Legagneur runs Epic Lounge. Police have cited him for noise violations and running a business where drugs are used.

“We dread the weekend now because we know that we’re going to be woken up in the middle of the night because of all the anger and shouting and the yelling and the fighting in the parking lot,” said Meddy.

Neighbors just want it to stop.

“You just don’t know what you’re gonna wake up to especially at 3 o’clock in the morning. It’s scary,” said Vicki.

The Clearwater Fire Department has cited the club and closed it down a number of times for various violations.

Now, the city’s nuisance abatement board may step in to get the place shut down.

