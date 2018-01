BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – An infant drowned Monday at an apartment complex in Brandon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the drowning happened at about noon at the Lucerne Apartments on Lake Lucerne Way.

The child was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Next of Kin has been notified.

HCSO Detectives and Dive Team are currently investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

