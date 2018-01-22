Buccaneer Beads stocks up for Gasparilla with close to 100,000 beads

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With a little less than a week to the Gasparilla Day Parade, Tampa Bay area krewes are scrambling to find booty to fill up their parade floats. The number one place pirates go for novelty throw items, Buccaneer Beads.

“At this time, with orders I’ve received this week, I’ve brought in almost 100,000 pounds of beads since December getting ready for the big month,” said Buccaneer Beads part owner, Jennifer Amato.

For a little more than a decade, Jennifer and her mom Lenore have been the go to place for everyone from pirate krewes to Girl Scout Troops.

Buccaneer Beads is located at, 3808 East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Tampa.

