Better Call Behnken: Woman struggles to close veteran father’s bank account with BB&T after his death

(WFLA) – Janet King’s late father, Robert King, served in the Army in World War II. He was in the Horse Calvary and he later taught cadets at West Point.

He was nearly 100-years-old when he passed away on Nov. 6.

His daughter has been trying since early December to close his bank account. She says that even though she was listed on the account, she could not get the account closed.

“My dad would be mortified,” King said. “Of the overdraft fees the account has now.”

King says her father was a man of principle and now it’s a matter of principle that she’s fighting BB&T, trying to close his bank account.

“I keep getting harassing phone calls from BB&T every morning, stating that I owe money and they are now adding $10 a month maintenance charge to this account,” King said.

After 48 days, King decided she’d Better Call Behnken.

When this saga started, the account had a zero balance. Then, in error, an insurance auto-draft payment came through. She cleared that up, but no one would close the account.

“No one seems to be able to make a decision on this,” King said. “Nobody has decision-making authority.”

Over 48 days, she kept award-worthy notes, details of every phone call, every visit. Then, she turned those over to Better Call Behnken.

We called corporate offices for the bank. Within hours, the account was closed and all of those pesky fees were gone.

The bank sent this statement:

“Thanks for reaching out to us. BB&T works diligently to make sure our clients’ needs are addressed and any issues are taken care of to their satisfaction. When a client requests an overdraft fee waiver we look at it on an individual basis. In this situation, the client asked that we waive the fees and close the account and we have already complied with this request. We feel for the client during this difficult period of loss and apologize for any inconvenience.”

