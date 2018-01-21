WATCH: Woman with brain cancer showered with puppies

(WFLA) – A California woman who is battling brain cancer got to live out the most adorable fantasy, TODAY reports.

28-year-old Courtney Gessford was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 24. “I had a cancerous tumor the size of a lemon growing in my brain,” she told TODAY.

Gessford says Clyde, her family dog, comforted her through multiple brain surgeries, radiation and currently, chemotherapy.

“He became such a healing presence in my recovery, treatment and coping,” Gessford said. “Simply being around him made me happier.”

“I love puppies and I’ve always just wanted to be surrounded by like 10 dogs,” she told PEOPLE. “Since I was a little kid, I’ve loved animals. Everyone knows, ‘Courtney’s such a dog person.’ ”

Gessford’s childhood friend Maris Loeffer spent nearly a year planning a “puppy ambush surprise.” She reached out to a number of local breeders, but didn’t have any luck until she finally found an animal in shelter in Sacramento that could make Gessford’s wish come true.

-“We’re always looking for ways to make magic through the connection between people and animals,” said Ryan Hinderman, a social media coordinator at the Front Street Animal Shelter. “Our shelter’s mission is to improve the lives of both people and pets. This was a fantastic opportunity to not only bring joy to a remarkable young woman, but also to raise awareness for shelter pets and brain cancer.”

On January 7, Gessford was blindfolded and brought to a mystery location. When the blindflod came off, she was surrounded by more than a dozen of her friends nad family and one by one, puppies were placed on top of her.

“I immediately broke down,” Gessford said. “I felt so overwhelmed and grateful all at the same time. I had only imagined something like this in my dreams and Maris made it a reality.”

“The puppies had a great time as well,” added Hinderman. “They got to make lots of new friends and take a nap in the puppy pool.”

When asked about her condition, Gessford described her prognosis as “good; it’s positive.”

“We are all fighting different battles and if I can inspire people to keep pushing through their own personal challenges, I have succeeded,” Gessford said. “Life is hard, for all of us, in different ways at different times. We have to persevere.”

