Pro-Trump rally held in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – People from across the state descended on Sarasota Bayfront park Sunday to rally in support of the President Donald Trump, SNN reports.

The rally began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer.

In attendance were several local groups including “Adorable Deplorables for Trump”, “Sarasota Volunteers for Trump”, and “Citizens for Trump.”

‘”We love our country and one of the reasons we love Trump is we know that he loves America and he’s going to protect us and he cares about the American people,” said Juile Brady with the Adorable Deplorables.

“He’s fulfilling his promises he is talking to the forgotten man and the forgotten woman all across this country,” said Trump Supporter, Carole Holland.

The protest follows a host of anti-Trump marches and protests marking the first anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration.

“We’ve been standing between the protestors and the supporters since day one and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” said RC Pittman, the national president of the first Trump biker group who has attended more than 65 Trump rallies across the country.

“The whole thing is about preserving the republic and restoring the republic and being an American and being proud to be an American. Being proud of what we built,” Don Baldauf, another rallier said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: