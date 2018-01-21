Police investigate homicide after man dies in Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a homicide investigation after a shooting in Sarasota left one man dead.

The shooting occurred in the area of 31st Street and Maple Avenue.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died. He was identified Sunday as 32-year-old Todd Michael James Reeves of Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for more information on the shooting.

Anyone who may be of assistance is asked to call Detective Anthony Defrancisco at 941-954-7049 or leave an anonymous tip with Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

