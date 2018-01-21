Police: Bomb threat made against Pensacola arena

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/WFLA) – Pensacola Police are investigating a possible bomb threat made against the Pensacola Bay Center.

Pensacola police tweeted about the incident Sunday morning, also saying that the building was being evacuated and searched.

A bomb threat was made against the Pensacola Bay Center this morning. Building is being evacuated and searched. Please avoid area. Details to follow. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) January 21, 2018

Our sister station, WKRG, reached out to Pensacola police for more information but have not yet received an update.

The Pensacola Bay Center is an indoor arena that can seat up to 10,000 people. Its website calls it one of the busiest facilities in Florida.

According to the center’s calendar online, there are three public ice skating sessions scheduled at the facility on Sunday. The first was set to begin at 1:30 p.m.