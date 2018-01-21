PHOTO: Philadelphia greasing light poles to stop fans from climbing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.
Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.
The workers applying the grease are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”
The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night. The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Families of Seminole Heights murder victims weigh in on upcoming death penalty decision
- How the government shutdown impacts you
- Women’s March being held in St. Pete
- Dover man identified as person who drowned at Eagle’s Nest
- Police: 4-year-old mauled by pit bull in Melbourne
- Florida teen killed when boulder hits him in South Carolina
- ‘Drugs are no good’: Gainesville officer responds to wrong-number text with advice