It’s National Hugging Day!

(WFLA) – Need a hug? You may be in luck. Today (Sunday) just so happens to be National Hugging Day!

The holiday was created in 1986 by Rev. Kevin Zaborney, and has since spread around the world.

And given hugging’s many health benefits, it’s no wonder so many people are embracing the holiday. Hugging can help lower your blood pressure, heart rate and reduce stress.

A number of people will be gathering at Tropicana Field on Sunday to participate in The Big Hug seeking to set a world record for the largest group head. They’ll need 12,000 participants to break the record.

Happy National Hugging Day!

