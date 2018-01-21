Families of Seminole Heights murder victims weigh in on upcoming death penalty decision

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We could soon learn if prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Seminole Heights murders case.

Accused serial killer Howell Donaldson III is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. All four victims were walking alone in the dark in the Seminole Heights community at the times they were shot.

On Friday, Jan. 26, we expect to learn if State Attorney Andrew Warren will seek the death penalty in Donaldson’s case.

Anthony Naiboa’s father says he wants to see that happen.

“We want the prosecutor to make it known if people want to do the same thing they will get charged with the highest possible,” Casimar Naiboa said. “We don’t want Tampa to become, Hillsborough County to become, a serial killer friendly town.”

The brother of Ronald Felton, the fourth victim, tells News Channel 8 he will support whatever the State Attorney decides but personally does not want to see the death penalty. If Donaldson is found guilty, Felton’s brother wants to see him sit in jail and think about his conviction for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, a hearing for the suspect’s parents is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 am. Rosita and Howell Donaldson Jr. will learn if they will be held in contempt of court for not testifying in response to subpoenas issued by the state attorney.

In a status hearing on Jan. 17, the judge decided search warrants will remain sealed over concerns of investigative information being leaked. During that hearing, state and defense attorneys can talk about things such as discovery (evidence), scheduled hearings and motions, trial dates and possible plea offers.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed that the search warrants should remain sealed. Currently, even the court cannot see them. Both sides are concerned with investigative information being leaked out before the discovery process starts.