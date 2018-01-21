Shoppers evacuated from Eagle Ridge Mall after explosive device detonated, official says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after an explosion at a Lake Wales Mall, an official said.

The Lake Wales Fire Department responded to an alarm call at Eagle Ridge Mall at 451 Eagle Ridge Dr.

While en route, responding crews learned part of the mall was on fire.

Authorities say someone detonated an improvised explosive device in a hallway next to the entrance of JCPenney, causing damage to a drop ceiling.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution.

A middle-aged white male with a heavy/stocky build has been labeled a “person of interest” in this case. He was wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat before the explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Wales Police Detective Whitney Dukes at (863)678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.

