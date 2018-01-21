Doughnut-eating champ charged with stealing from Dunkin’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he’s accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.
The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports 27-year-old Bradley Hardison of Elizabeth City was charged Thursday with stealing from a Dunkin’ Donuts in November.
An Elizabeth City Police Department statement says he’s charged with felonies including breaking and entering and larceny. It wasn’t clear if he helped himself to any doughnuts.
A phone listing for Hardison rang disconnected.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that in 2014, Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest put on by Elizabeth City police while he was wanted on suspicion of several break-ins. Investigators said they arrested Hardison after his win prompted further scrutiny, and he was convicted, according to the paper.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Families of Seminole Heights murder victims weigh in on upcoming death penalty decision
- How the government shutdown impacts you
- Women’s March being held in St. Pete
- Dover man identified as person who drowned at Eagle’s Nest
- Police: 4-year-old mauled by pit bull in Melbourne
- Florida teen killed when boulder hits him in South Carolina
- ‘Drugs are no good’: Gainesville officer responds to wrong-number text with advice